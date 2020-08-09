Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:22 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Business

Uber rides take Covid-19 hit but food-delivery doubles

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Aug 8: Homebound customers of Uber Technologies Inc more than doubled their orders from the company's food-delivery service in the second quarter but demand for ride-hailing trips only marginally recovered from pandemic rock-bottom.
The company said that despite those larger challenges it is sticking to its goal of being profitable on an adjusted basis before the end of 2021 thanks to stringent cost-cutting measures and a strong balance sheet. Uber recorded an adjusted loss in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $837 million in the second quarter.
Shares were down 2.9per cent at $33.72 in after-hours trading.
Ride-hailing trips, in the past responsible for nearly two-thirds of Uber's revenue, increased 5 per centage points from their low in April, but gross bookings remained down 75per cent from last year.
Uber's chief executive officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, told analysts on a conference call on Thursday that rides recovery depended on the ability of different countries to contain the virus, with the recovery so far led by Asia, excluding India.
In Hong Kong and New Zealand, ride bookings at times exceeded pre-COVID-19 levels, while trip requests in Germany, France and Spain have improved to just a 35per cent decline from a year ago.
"Our global geographic footprint remains a huge advantage," Khosrowshahi said.
The company on Thursday posted a $1.8 billion net loss from April through June, including charges related to laying off 23per cent of its global workforce during a period when infections of the novel coronavirus continued to spread in the United States, Uber's largest market.
The number of active platform users across the 69 countries in which Uber operates nearly halved year-over-year, from 99 million to 55 million.
Uber's second-quarter revenue fell 29per cent to $2.24 billion from the year prior, beating analysts' average estimate of $2.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.




Revenue at Uber Eats doubled to $1.2 billion, boosted by greater demand for delivery as Americans largely continue to stay home. Uber last month expanded its delivery reach by announcing the acquisition of Postmates Inc for $2.65 billion to expand the business of supplying everyday goods.
Uber's ride-hailing segment remained battered by the coronavirus crisis, with revenue from the United States and Canada, its largest combined market, declining to $1.25 billion. Nevertheless, ride-hailing was the only segment generating an adjusted EBITDA profit, of $50 million.
Uber said fewer US ride-hail drivers were returning to the platform compared with other countries. Uber faces several legal challenges over the status of its drivers in the United States, with California and Massachusetts suing the company over the alleged misclassification of drivers as independent contractors.
Uber Eats, whose gross bookings more than doubled, narrowed losses, recording a $232 million adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter. Uber's CFO, Nelson Chai, said the company expects third-quarter losses to be roughly the same.    -Reuters



