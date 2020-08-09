Oil slips below $45/bbl on demand concerns





NEW YORK, Aug 8: Oil prices fell nearly 2per cent on Friday, limiting their weekly gain due to concerns the global recovery could falter from a resurgence of coronavirus cases.The rise in infections remains the dominant issue for the fuel demand outlook. Cases in the United States are still rising in a number of states, while India recently reported a record daily jump in infections. More than 700,000 people have died in the worldwide pandemic.Brent crude LCOc1 fell 69 cents, or 1.5per cent, to settle at $44.40 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 73 cents, or 1.7per cent, to end at $41.22 a barrel.Brent rose 2.5per cent for the week, while WTI gained 2.4per cent.Talks between US lawmakers over another round of stimulus have stalled, meanwhile. US President Donald Trump has threatened to pull White House representatives out of talks and instead issue executive orders to address economic needs."The US Congress can't seem to come up with a plan for the next round of stimulus and it's creating doubt for US economic recovery," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy. -Reuters