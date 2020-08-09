Dollar climbs but logs 7th straight weekly fall

NEW YORK, Aug 8: The US dollar bounced on Friday after US job growth for July helped ease some investor worries on the US labor market, but the currency logged a seventh straight week of declines.

The US Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.76 million in July. While that was more than the 1.6 million economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast, it was still sharply lower than the record 4.8 million in June.

"The employment report allayed the market's downside job fears, allowing the Dollar to rally broadly through the N.Y. session," Ron Simpson, director of currency research at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida, wrote in a note following the data. -Reuters























