PUMA products now available at Evaly





A joint statement from DBL Group, the exclusive franchise partner of PUMA at Bangladesh and Evaly, said on Saturday.

It says that German-based PUMA brand shoes will be 'live' on Evaly very soon. As a result, PUMA merchandise of various designs and models coming in the market of Bangladesh can be ordered from Evaly. Besides, there will be attractive cashback offers for the customers, said Evaly, on behalf of it.

Evaly Managing Director and CEO Mohammad said: Evaly customers will also be able to buy original PUMA merchandise from now on. As always, we will have attractive offers for our customers. As a result, they will be able to buy shoes of international brands within their limits.

























