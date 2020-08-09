Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:21 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Business

Asia markets hit as US Congress wrangles

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

HONG KONG, Aug 8: China-US tensions and US lawmakers' struggles to find agreement on a new, much needed economic stimulus pushed equities down Friday morning - all against a backdrop of a surge of virus infections.
With the multi-trillion-dollar rescue package agreed earlier this year now all but gone, the bipartisanship that rushed it through has given way to the familiar Capitol Hill wrangling as Democrats and Republicans refuse to budge on key issues.
The two sides have been holding talks for more than a week on the new package but with the Democrats' $3.5 trillion proposal more than three times the size of the Republicans' offer, a deal appears a distant hope, despite a deadline being set for Friday.
"There are a lot of issues we are close to a compromise position on," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after holding talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.
However, he added they were "very, very far apart on some significant issues", while White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said: "The differences are still significant."    -AFP


