7 more banks start using bKash money transfer service





This has enabled 45 million bKash users to enjoy easier and more convenient transactions, said the bKash in a statement.

The seven banks that have started using the service are Community Bank Bangladesh, Modhumoti Bank, NRB Bank, Southeast Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank and Union Bank .

Of the total 18 banks, the others are BRAC Bank, Bank Asia, City Bank, Dhaka Bank, Eastern Bank, Jamuna Bank, Midland Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce Bank, NRB Commercial Bank and Standard Chartered Bank also started to using the bKash money transfer service earlier

This service brought great relief during Covid-19 situation as customers could add money to their own bKash account or the accounts of their friends and family members as per their need from any place 24/7, also using Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards issued by banks in Bangladesh.

Besides the money transfer service also include Cash Out from agent points, Send Money, Mobile Recharge, paying utility bills, payment of offline or online product purchases, donation to any organization, paying school/college tuition fees, payment of various online registration fees and many other facilities have made the customers' financial transactions secure, easy and hassle-free.

Furthermore, customers are now more empowered as they can use their money at any time. bKash has truly become customer's 'digital wallet'.

Moreover, customers can now pay their Visa and Amex credit card bills from home through bKash. Since time is an important factor in paying credit card bills, customers feel more comfortable to use credit card bill payment service of bKash. Thus, they are avoiding to go to the banksand maintaining social distance during Covid-19.

Customers can safely add money to their bKash account without any hassle in a few simple steps. They need to tap on'Add Money'after selecting 'Bank to bKash' or 'Card to bKash' option fromthe main menu of bKash app's homescreen. In case of Bank to bKash service, if the customer clicks on the logo of the designated bank, he/she is redirected to the log-in page of that bank.

Customer's cash-in limit is applicable on the add money service. That means, a customer can bring a maximum amount of Tk 30,000 in 5 times in a day and a maximum amount of Tk 2 lakh in 25 times in a month by combining cash-in and Add Money.































