

ICMAB’s Delwar Hussain elected SAFA VP

The election was held on Saturday in the 63rd SAFA Board meeting of SAFA, a forum of professional accounting bodies in the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) of eight nations.

AKM Delwar Hussain will be the president of SAFA for the year 2021, according to the charter.

Founded in 1984 SAFA works in the public interest and towards broad economic development of the region in part through promoting harmonization of accounting standards and practices.

The strategy of the organization is not to create new standards, but rather to promote harmonization by building common knowledge and adoption of International Accounting Standards (IAS, which accommodates regional/ national variations).

Delwer Hussain did his graduation with honours and masters in Management from the University of Dhaka. He is a veteran professional Cost and Management Accountant of the country.

He was the ICMAB President for the years 2004 and 2013. He is also a former Chairman of state-managed Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, former Director of the state-owned Rupali Bank Ltd.























