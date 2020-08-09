Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:21 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Business

ICMAB’s Delwar Hussain elected SAFA VP

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

ICMAB’s Delwar Hussain elected SAFA VP

ICMAB’s Delwar Hussain elected SAFA VP

Former ICMAB (Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) President AKM Delwar Hussain of the Institute of has been elected as the Vice President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).
The election was held on Saturday in the 63rd SAFA Board meeting of SAFA, a forum of professional accounting bodies in the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) of eight nations.
AKM Delwar Hussain will be the president of SAFA for the year 2021, according to the charter.
Founded in 1984 SAFA works in the public interest and towards broad economic development of the region in part through promoting harmonization of accounting standards and practices.
The strategy of the organization is not to create new standards, but rather to promote harmonization by building common knowledge and adoption of International Accounting Standards (IAS, which accommodates regional/ national variations).
Delwer Hussain did his graduation with honours and masters in Management from the University of Dhaka. He is a veteran professional Cost and Management Accountant of the country.
He was the ICMAB President for the years 2004 and 2013.  He is also a former Chairman of state-managed Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, former Director of the state-owned Rupali Bank Ltd.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uber rides take Covid-19 hit but food-delivery doubles
Oil slips below $45/bbl on demand concerns
Italy threatens to ban Ryanair for virus rule-breaking
Brussels Airlines lost 182m euros in six months
Dollar climbs but logs 7th straight weekly fall
BD looks to cut future coal use as costs rise
PUMA products now available at Evaly
Trump reimposes 10pc tariff on Canadian aluminum


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft