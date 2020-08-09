Treasury bills, bonds sales rise to meet govt borrowing target





The government's borrowing in July -- the first month of the current fiscal 2020-21, stood at Tk 18,056 crore that included Tk 13,087 crore it borrowed through sales of treasury bills and bonds and Tk 4,969 crore given by Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The government borrowed the money to meet budgetary deficit including bearing administrative expenses. The borrowing in July against treasury bills and bonds and from the central bank accounts for 21.25 per cent of the government's annual borrowing target from the banking system.

The country's banks are the major buyers of the government's treasury bills and bonds while corporate entities, insurance companies and individuals also can buy treasury bills and bonds.

Officials of the central bank said that the government's borrowing from sales of treasury bills, bonds and from the central bank is growing since FY20 after the launch of an automated system for sales of national savings certificates. As the scope for borrowing against NSCs was quizzed, there was no alternative for the government but to borrow through sales of treasury bills and bonds.

In FY20, the government borrowed Tk 85,231 crore from the banking sector selling treasury bills and bonds, besides bowing from the central bank amid poor sales of NSCs and a huge deficit in revenue collection. It occurred despite a big slum in implementation of annual development programme.

Experts, however, expressed skepticism whether the government would be able to contain its borrowing within the projection. They also fear increased government borrowing may also slow credit flow to private sector.

This may in turn impact recovery of the country's economic activities impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus. In FY20, the private sector credit growth plunged to 8.61 per cent against the BB's projection for 14.8 per cent growth.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur told The Daily Observer that the government's borrowing would even exceed Tk 1 lakh crore in the FY21 as there was no alternative for the government but to borrow from the banks.

Although the government indirectly enforced 6 per cent interest rate on bank deposits, the rate of interest against treasury bills and bonds has been on the rise due to the government's heavy borrowing by using the tools.

The government, however, is borrowing money from banks for short term, ranging from 91 days to two years, at the interest rates between 6.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent. But offering high interest rates on treasury bills and bonds is however discouraging some banks to lend to the private sector.

















