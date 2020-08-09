Hilsha sells cheaper, rice lentils vegetables dearer





Prices of Hilsha fish suddenly slammed in city kitchen market at the week-end as huge early season catches reported from the sea dumping supply overnight.

Meanwhile demand for vegetables remained stable but prices were up in the market. Prices of rice, green chilies and lentil also increased after Eid-ul-Azha in the wake of flood in northern districts.

Traders say heavy rains and floods are disrupting easy inter-district transport slowing supplies and its higher cost is only adding to prices of vegetables and other food items as they come from countryside. However, fish prices have come down on low demand after Eid-ul-Azha but vegetables demand on the high.

Meanwhile prices of fine and coarse rice in the market are showing up. It increased between Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg in retail market depending on quality of rice.

While visiting different kitchen market in the city on Saturday this correspondent found Miniket rice is selling at Tk 54 to Tk 56 per kg, Atash at Tk 44 to Tk 46, Nazirshail at Tk 60 to Tk 62 and Swarna at Tk 35 to Tk 38 per kg.

In the wholesale market, per 50 kg bag of Miniket rice is being sold at Tk 2,600, Atash at Tk 2,150 to Tk 2,250, Sarna at Tk 1,950 to Tk 2,000 and Nazirshail at Tk 2,400 to Tk 2,550.

Local onions at whole sale market sold at Tk 38 to Tk 40 per kg while Indian onions sold at Tk 24 per kg. In retail market these were sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 and at Tk 30 per kg respectively.

Green chilies sold between Tk 160 to Tk 200 per kg on Saturday compared to Tk 60 to Tk 70 a month back.

Prices of eggs increased while broilers price decreased. It now costs Tk120 to Tk135 per kg compared to Tk150 to Tk165 a couple of weeks ago. Prices of red lentils increased by at least Tk 5 per kg. It sold between Tk 100 and Tk 110 per kg while low quality lentil sold for Tk 90 to Tk 95 per kg.

A vegetable trader at Maghbazar kitchen market told the Daily Observer, "Prices have gone up due to rain and floods. Floods have submerged vegetable fields in different areas. It is not coming to the city in big quantity," he said.

Brinjil was sold for Tk 60 to TK 80 per kg, papaya for Tk 40, bitter gourd for Tk 60 to Tk 80 okra for Tk 60 to Tk 60 and bottle gourd for Tk 50 to Tk 60 apiece.

Cucumber sold at for Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg and tomato for Tk 100 to Tk 110. Besides this, Snake gourd and ridge gourd were sold at Tk 50 to Tk 70 per kg respectively.

Rohita fish was sold at Tk 250 to Tk 320 per kg, Katla at Tk 200 to Tk 300, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg. Hilsa was sold at Tk 500 to Tk 8,00 per kg based on quality.





























