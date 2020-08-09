Medicine exports rose by 49pc to $17mn in July





The medicine exports in the month has also exceeded the target of $14.30 million by 19 per cent, said the EPB.

The total target for pharmaceutical exports of the country in the last year was $135.79 million and this year it is $170 million. Of the target over $17 million has already been earned in a single month of July.

While talking with the Daily Observer SM Shafiuzzaman, Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries (BAPI) said the medicine exports to Pakistan, Gulf States, Sub Saharan and other existing markets are rising as they prefer Bangladesh's quality products which are also cheaper the than the products of other countries.

He local pharmaceutical companies are also exporting medicines used in the treatment of coronavirus are also being exported to different countries after meeting local deamand.

Shafiuzzaman said among all the least developed countries Bangladesh is the only state which produces quality drugs and its demand is also rising every day in some 100 countries including the highly regulated markets.

The BAPI office bearer said once the Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredient Park is opened, the export will rise manifold as then Bangladesh will offer more better products at competitive prices.

He said demand for pharmabiotec products will also rise as several local companies have invested a large amount of money to this newly sector that can manufacture reverse biotech products which are already invented and being used in different countries.

He said a few local companies are certified from USFDA, UKMHRA and by other highly regulated market's drug authorities. It happened due to practicing world standard practices in factories, he said.



















