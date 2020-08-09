Women health workers strike

NEW DELHI, Aug 8: Tens of thousands of female health workers on the frontline of India's battle against the coronavirus have gone on strike to demand better pay and protection.

With India now registering the world's third highest pandemic caseload at more than two million infections, the women in several states have gone on a two-day strike and plan a mass protest in Delhi on Sunday. About one million of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) across India have been given the responsibility of hunting for suspected coronavirus cases, especially in villages and slums.

Officially they are referred to as volunteers and the government gives them an allowance of 1,000 rupees ($13) a month.

The health workers went on strike Friday and Saturday, and are demanding a 21,000 rupee monthly salary as well as a pension and anti-virus protection equipment and testing. -AFP