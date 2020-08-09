Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:20 PM
1600 sq km of Amazon lost

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8: More than 1,600 square kilometres of Brazil's Amazon rainforest were cleared in July, a significant reduction on the record 2019 numbers - though the total area deforested this year remains higher than 2019, according to official data published on Friday.
The monthly figure was an increase on the 1,000 km2 of deforestation in June - but a decrease on the 2,250 km2 lost in July 2019.
However, the 4,730 km2 of deforestation in the world's largest tropical rainforest from January 1 to July 31 was slightly above the same period in 2019, 4,700 km2, the national space institute said.
The difference is much greater when examining the 12-month figures: For the period of August 2019 to July 2020, which is the year of reference in deforestation statistics, the total loss of 9,200 km2 was significantly higher than the 6,800 km2 cleared in the previous 12 months.    -AFP


