Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:20 PM
Power Tussle With Nepal PM Oli

Prepare for worst: Prachanda tells party workers

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

KATHMANDU, Aug 8: Nepal Communist Party's executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has asked the party workers to prepare for the "worst" as the ongoing power tussle between him and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has intensified with no solution in sight.
Oli and Prachanda have held at least ten meetings in recent weeks to sort out the differences between them. But, as the Prime Minister did not accept the condition of one-man-one-post, the talks failed. Oli has refused to give up his post as prime minister as well as a co-chairman of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP).
A bitter internal feud has been brewing in the ruling NCP since the last few weeks after top party leaders, including Prachanda, demanded Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate." The opponents of Oli are also against his autocratic style of functioning.
"Our main concern is not about gaining power, what we want is to follow the proper procedure while running the NCP. We are not focusing on gaining any position, but our fight is against the wrong trend developing in the party," Prachanda told a select group of journalists during a special briefing on Wednesday.
He held the press conference along with three senior party leaders Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and party spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha, according to Nagarik daily.
The dissident group accused Oli of trying to damage the image of other senior leaders of the party, the daily reported.    -PTI


