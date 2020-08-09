Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:20 PM
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Indian serum institute to make 100 million virus vaccine doses

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

GENEVA, Aug 8: Up to 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses could be made available for poorer countries by 2021 under a deal struck on Friday for production at the Serum Institute of India (SIL).
The deal was announced by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, for production of two different potential vaccines at SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume.
The vaccines will be priced at a maximum $3 per dose and made available to up to 92 countries as part of Gavi's coronavirus vaccine advance market commitment programme.
The deal provides money up front to SII to help them expand capacity.
Once the vaccines gain regulatory approval, the doses could be produced as early as the first half of 2021 for distribution to low- and middle-income countries. "Too many times we've seen the most vulnerable countries left at the back of the queue when it comes to new treatments, new diagnostics and new vaccines," Gavi chief executive Seth Berkley said.    -AFP


