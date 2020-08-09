Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:20 PM
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
UK considers blocking migrant boats before they enter British waters

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

LONDON, Aug 8: UK ministers are considering blocking migrant boats in the English Channel before they can enter British waters in a desperate effort to stem rising numbers of crossings, The Times newspaper reported.
The approach being considered is modelled on tactics used by Australia against migrants and could involve the Royal Navy and Border Force intercepting vessels as they leave French waters, according to the newspaper.
The UK will press French authorities to crack down on migrants attempting to cross the Channel in small boats, ministers have pledged. A record number of unaccompanied children arrived in the UK on Friday. Schools Minister Nick Gibb said the government was also considering how to use "maritime assets" in order to prevent crossings.
And, writing in the Daily Telegraph, Immigration Minister Chris Philp said migrants should be fingerprinted. He said migrants would know "they face real consequences if they try to cross again", and added he will "negotiate hard" with French officials about how to deal with the crossings.
More than 1,000 migrants arrived on UK shores using small boats in July, while 235 were detained this Thursday - the record for a single day. Home Secretary Priti Patel said the number of crossings was "unacceptably high", adding that "genuine refugees" would be able to claim asylum in other "safe" EU countries.    -REUTERS


