Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:20 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Foreign News

Trump readying executive orders on virus aid package

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

WASHINGTON, Aug 8: President Donald Trump said on Friday he was poised to sign executive orders to extend aid to Americans facing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, though negotiations continued between his administration and Democratic leaders in Congress on a new emergency spending bill.
"End of the week," Trump said on the timing of when he might sign the orders. "They're being drawn (up) by the lawyers right now."
But he also said his economic team  "continues to work in good faith to reach an agreement with Democrats in Congress" on a relief package including unemployment benefits and protections against evictions.
"If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need," Trump told a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her party had agreed to lower the relief package size to $2 trillion from $3 trillion, but the White House continues to resist aid to state and local governments that economists say will be critical to avoiding a new round of layoffs.
"I've told them, come back when you are ready to give us a higher number," Pelosi told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Trump said his executive orders would defer payroll tax until at least the end of the year, defer student loan payments and extend an eviction moratorium.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women health workers strike
1600 sq km of Amazon lost
US schools reopen in hotspots
Prepare for worst: Prachanda tells party workers
Indian serum institute to make 100 million virus vaccine doses
UK considers blocking migrant boats before they enter British waters
Trump readying executive orders on virus aid package
Germany, France quit WHO reform talks amid US tension


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft