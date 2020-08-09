Trump readying executive orders on virus aid package





"End of the week," Trump said on the timing of when he might sign the orders. "They're being drawn (up) by the lawyers right now."

But he also said his economic team "continues to work in good faith to reach an agreement with Democrats in Congress" on a relief package including unemployment benefits and protections against evictions.

"If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need," Trump told a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her party had agreed to lower the relief package size to $2 trillion from $3 trillion, but the White House continues to resist aid to state and local governments that economists say will be critical to avoiding a new round of layoffs.

"I've told them, come back when you are ready to give us a higher number," Pelosi told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Trump said his executive orders would defer payroll tax until at least the end of the year, defer student loan payments and extend an eviction moratorium. -AFP















