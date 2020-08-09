18 killed in India plane crash, probe underway





The Air India Express Boeing 737, on a special flight from Dubai to bring back Indians stranded by the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the runway at Kozhikode in Kerala state late Friday, plunged down an embankment and broke up.

The last major plane crash in India was in 2010 when an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 from Dubai to Mangalore overshot the runway killing 158 people. The black boxes has been recovered after a probe team landed in Kozhikode on Saturday morning.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said that the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) has been recovered from the aircraft and the floor board was cut to retrieve the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the plane that was broken into two pieces after it skidded off a tabletop runway amid heavy rain.

Both the recorders store crucial information about the plane, including the altitude, position, speed and the conversation between the pilots, which will be crucial to determine what led to the tragic incident.

The black box - a Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) - stores hundreds of data-points, including information about an aircraft's performance, speed, braking and system status, as well as records of conversations between the pilots. These will be critical in helping aviation investigators understand what happened and have been sent to Delhi for analysis.

"Fuel had leaked out so it was a miracle that the plane did not catch fire, the toll could have been much higher," one senior emergency official at the scene said. Passenger Renjith Panangad, 34, recalled the plane touching the ground and then everything went "blank". -AFP















KOZHIKODE, Aug 8: Fierce rain and winds lashed a plane carrying 190 people before it crash-landed and tore in two at an airport in southern India, killing at least 18 people and injuring scores more, officials said on Saturday.The Air India Express Boeing 737, on a special flight from Dubai to bring back Indians stranded by the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the runway at Kozhikode in Kerala state late Friday, plunged down an embankment and broke up.The last major plane crash in India was in 2010 when an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 from Dubai to Mangalore overshot the runway killing 158 people. The black boxes has been recovered after a probe team landed in Kozhikode on Saturday morning.A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said that the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) has been recovered from the aircraft and the floor board was cut to retrieve the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the plane that was broken into two pieces after it skidded off a tabletop runway amid heavy rain.Both the recorders store crucial information about the plane, including the altitude, position, speed and the conversation between the pilots, which will be crucial to determine what led to the tragic incident.The black box - a Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) - stores hundreds of data-points, including information about an aircraft's performance, speed, braking and system status, as well as records of conversations between the pilots. These will be critical in helping aviation investigators understand what happened and have been sent to Delhi for analysis."Fuel had leaked out so it was a miracle that the plane did not catch fire, the toll could have been much higher," one senior emergency official at the scene said. Passenger Renjith Panangad, 34, recalled the plane touching the ground and then everything went "blank". -AFP