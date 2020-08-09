Corona hospital attains 82.72pc recovery rate in Rangpur





Talking to this correspondent, some recovered COVID-19 patients expressed gratitude to physicians, nurses and other staff of the hospital terming it as a quality health service provider to the fatal virus infected persons ensuring world class treatments.

DCIH Superintendent Dr. SM Nurun Nabi today told the national news agency that the hospital, an extended makeshift health care facility of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH), already discharged 340 patients after their full recovery till Saturday.









A total 414 COVID-19 patients have so far been admitted to the hospital since its inception on April 19 last, and of them, three critically sick persons with multiple health complexities were referred to Dhaka for advanced treatments.

"Among the rest of 411 under treatment patients, 340 have been discharged from the hospital after their recovery to attain a healing rate of 82.72 percent," Dr. Nabi said.

The recovered COVID-19 patients are being discharged from the hospital after disappearance of all related symptoms and found to have coronavirus negative in a real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

