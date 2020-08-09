Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:19 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home News

Corona hospital attains 82.72pc recovery rate in Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

RANGPUR, Aug 8: The Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH) in Rangpur has earned public confidence by attaining a high recovery rate of 82.72 percent among total under treatment coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.
Talking to this correspondent, some recovered COVID-19 patients expressed gratitude to physicians, nurses and other staff of the hospital terming it as a quality health service provider to the fatal virus infected persons ensuring world class treatments.
DCIH Superintendent Dr. SM Nurun Nabi today told the national news agency that the hospital, an extended makeshift health care facility of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH), already discharged 340 patients after their full recovery till Saturday.




A total 414 COVID-19 patients have so far been admitted to the hospital since its inception on April 19 last, and of them, three critically sick persons with multiple health complexities were referred to Dhaka for advanced treatments.
"Among the rest of 411 under treatment patients, 340 have been discharged from the hospital after their recovery to attain a healing rate of 82.72 percent," Dr. Nabi said.
The recovered COVID-19 patients are being discharged from the hospital after disappearance of all related symptoms and found to have coronavirus negative in a real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.
Currently, 45 COVID-19 infected patients are undergoing treatment in the 100-bed DCIH that has 90 general beds and a modernised intensive care unit (ICU) with 10 beds and 10 ventilators and central oxygen supply system.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corona hospital attains 82.72pc recovery rate in Rangpur
3,008 patients recover from coronavirus in Ctg
Govt distributes 11, 336 tonnes of rice among flood victims
Covid-19 cases ascent to 13,843 in Khulna division
Pandemic pushes small businesses to the brink
2 held in Rajshahi for railway ticket black marketing
TikTok and WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears
Ammonium nitrate: A fertiliser under scrutiny


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft