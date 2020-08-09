3,008 patients recover from coronavirus in Ctg





"A total of 3,008 coronavirus patients have recovered so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 20.6 percent in the district," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

"The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," he said.

Besides, 117 more people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 909 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 90 are from Chattogram city and 27 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Among the total 14,992 coronavirus infected persons, 10,540 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4,432 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

"Among the total 14,992 coronavirus infected persons, 5,104 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 3,008 have recovered and 237 died while the rest 6,643 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district", Dr Fazle Rabbi said. -BSS































