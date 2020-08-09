Govt distributes 11, 336 tonnes of rice among flood victims





"The government has distributed a total of 11,336 tonnes of rice among the flood-hit people in 33 districts in the country," said an official release on Saturday.

So far, 16,510 metric tons of rice has been allocated while 11,336 metric tons distributed among the flood victims of the country.

The government has also distributed Taka 2, 74, 80,700 in cash among the flood victims and Taka 89.63 lakh has also been given for purchasing baby food till August 7, 2020, the release said.

In addition to this, the district administrations have distributed 1, 31,736 packets of dry food among the flood affected people.

Besides, 300 bundles of corrugated iron sheet have been allotted and so far 100 bundles have been distributed.

The government has opened 1,437 flood shelter centers in the flood prone areas where 46,157 people have taken refuge.

In the flood affected districts, a total of 886 medical teams have been formed and 320 of those are functioning.

The flood affected districts include Dhaka, Gazipur, Tangail, Manikganj, Faridpur, Munshiganj, Gopalganj, Rajbari, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Kishorganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Jamalpur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Sirajganj, Bogra, Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Hobiganj and Sunamganj. -Agencies

































