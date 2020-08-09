Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:19 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home News

Govt distributes 11, 336 tonnes of rice among flood victims

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

A total of 11, 336 tonnes of rice has so far been distributed among the flood affected people across the country.
"The government has distributed a total of 11,336 tonnes of rice among the flood-hit people in 33 districts in the country," said an official release on Saturday.
So far, 16,510 metric tons of rice has been allocated while 11,336 metric tons distributed among the flood victims of the country.
The government has also distributed Taka 2, 74, 80,700 in cash among the flood victims and Taka 89.63 lakh has also been given for purchasing baby food till August 7, 2020, the release said.
In addition to this, the district administrations have distributed 1, 31,736 packets of dry food among the flood affected people.
Besides, 300 bundles of corrugated iron sheet have been allotted and so far 100 bundles have been distributed.
The government has opened 1,437 flood shelter centers in the flood prone areas where 46,157 people have taken refuge.
In the flood affected districts, a total of 886 medical teams have been formed and 320 of those are functioning.
The flood affected districts include Dhaka, Gazipur, Tangail, Manikganj, Faridpur, Munshiganj, Gopalganj, Rajbari, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Kishorganj, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Jamalpur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, Sirajganj, Bogra, Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Hobiganj and Sunamganj.  -Agencies


















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corona hospital attains 82.72pc recovery rate in Rangpur
3,008 patients recover from coronavirus in Ctg
Govt distributes 11, 336 tonnes of rice among flood victims
Covid-19 cases ascent to 13,843 in Khulna division
Pandemic pushes small businesses to the brink
2 held in Rajshahi for railway ticket black marketing
TikTok and WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears
Ammonium nitrate: A fertiliser under scrutiny


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft