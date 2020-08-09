Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:19 PM
Covid-19 cases ascent to 13,843 in Khulna division

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

KHULNA, Aug 8: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases has surged to 13,843 today due to continuous rise in the daily number of lethal virus infections in recent weeks in all 10 districts of Khulna division.
"The number of patients climbed to 13,843 with 324 new infections was reported after testing 356 samples on Friday at three COVID-19 Laboratories in the division," Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter, said.
Of the newly detected COVID-19 patients, 73 are in Kushtia, 60 in Jashore, 57 in Bagerhat, 54 in Khulna, 27 in Chuadanga, 23 in Narail, 16 in Magura and 14 in Meherpur districts in the division, she said.
Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.
Dr Ferdousi said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.
She said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 13,928 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and 9,240 of them have been released.    -BSS


