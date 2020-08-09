Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:18 PM
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Ronaldo not enough for 'cursed' Juventus

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais (OL), played behind closed doors due to the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the Juventus stadium, in Turin , on August 7, 2020. photo: AFP

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais (OL), played behind closed doors due to the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the Juventus stadium, in Turin , on August 7, 2020. photo: AFP

TURIN, AUG 8: Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said he was "bitter" as the Italian giants crashed out of the Champions League on Friday to Lyon despite a Cristiano Ronaldo double giving the hosts a 2-1 win over the French club on the night.
Captain Memphis Depay's 12th-minute penalty however, sealed Lyon's berth in the quarter-finals with a 2-2 aggregate score to go through on away goals.
A goal up after winning February's first leg, Lyon will face Manchester City at the final tournament in Lisbon.
"I am very bitter, I understand how much this competition is cursed for Juve," said Sarri, who took over as coach last summer.
The Turin side have won the tournament twice, but not since 1996.
They have been runners-up seven times, including twice in the last five years.
Sarri's side were coming off a tough battle to win a ninth consecutive league title in Italy, against an opponent who were fresh after Ligue 1 was cancelled five months ago because of coronavirus.
"The regret is to have missed the first half in Lyon. At this level it costs," continued Sarri of the first leg played back in February.
"They had a much more logical preparation than ours.




"I'm going home sad because we are beaten, but tonight we had a good game.
"We were immediately behind with a penalty which for me is crazy, much more than questionable.    -AFP


