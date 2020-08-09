Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020
Home Sports

Lampard's Chelsea dreaming of Bayern miracle

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, AUG 8: Frank Lampard said on Friday that his Chelsea team must believe they can pull off an unlikely shock at Bayern Munich and overturn a 3-0 deficit to keep their Champions League dreams alive.
"I believe we can, otherwise I shouldn't be here, more importantly the players have to believe," Lampard said Friday when asked if his team can pull off a near-miracle in Munich on Saturday.
Chelsea were routed at Stamford Bridge in February's first-leg of the last 16 tie as Serge Gnabry scored twice and Robert Lewandowski added a late third for Bayern.
To add to the uphill task in the return leg at Munich's Allianz Arena, the quartet of Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro and Willian are all out injured.
Despite the challenge his side faces, Lampard wants to see a positive attitude in Munich against a Bayern team who have won their last 12 games.
"It's a huge task, no doubt, after losing the home game 3-0 -- it's going to be extremely tough," added Lampard.
"Games have turned to big degrees, some famous games, so we have to believe we have the opportunity to do something special.
"I expect to see a positive attitude from the players to tackle this in the right way."
The 42-year-old said there is no point his side relying too heavily on either attack or defence.
"I wouldn't tell them to go all guns blazing or keep it tight," he said.
"We want to get our game right as a whole.
"When you play a team as good as (Bayern), you have to play very well and we didn't play well enough (in the first leg)."
The Blues boss has happy memories of the Allianz Arena having helped Chelsea win the 2012 Champions League final by beating Bayern at home in Munich on penalties.     -AFP


