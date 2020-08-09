Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:18 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Sports

FIFA chief Infantino claims he has 'nothing to hide' from prosecutors

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

LAUSANNE, AUG 8: Gianni Infantino has insisted that he had "nothing to hide" in a letter to member federations of football's global governing body FIFA despite Swiss prosecutors launching a criminal probe against him.
In the letter, sent on Thursday and seen by AFP, FIFA chief Infantino tells the body's 211 members that there were no "factual grounds for the opening of a criminal investigation" which was announced last week.
The special prosecutor has been investigating suspected collusion between Infantino and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber, who resigned last month over his handling of a corruption investigation targeting FIFA.
Infantino and Lauber are said to have held a series of secret meetings in 2016 and 2017, but the FIFA head said the meetings was about restoring "public trust in our institution" after a series of scandals.
He claims that those meetings "were in no way secret and most certainly not illegal".
"I went to these meetings with the most senior law officer in the country in order to offer our full support and assistance in connection with the ongoing investigations, because FIFA has an interest and is a damaged party in these investigations," Infantino wrote.
Speaking to AFP, Infantino's lawyer David Zollinger said that since the announcement of the investigation his client has not received "any information" from the prosecutor and "has not been summoned" to any hearings.
A former prosecutor himself, Zollinger was a member of the supervisory authority of the Swiss public prosecutor's office -- which oversaw Lauber -- between 2011 and 2016.
Zollinger denies any conflict of interest, saying that his last meetings at the supervisory authority "took place in June and July of 2016 and at that time no one was aware of the meetings between Lauber and Infantino".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thiago Silva determined to go out on a high at PSG
Ronaldo not enough for 'cursed' Juventus
Lampard's Chelsea dreaming of Bayern miracle
Man City dump Real Madrid
FIFA chief Infantino claims he has 'nothing to hide' from prosecutors
Sydney makes pitch to host Boxing Day Test
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
Pakistan's Abbas strikes after Yasir runs riot against England


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft