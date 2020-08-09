

Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket

"The 11-year-old boy Dimpakar Yadav is from UP from a poor family. He seems to be very talented in cricket and I am bringing him to Chandigarh for his education and his cricket", Yograj Singh, 62, speaking exclusively over telephone from Punjab said.

The boy, who has passed class V in the village Lakhamapur (District : Azamgarh, UP) is a fast bowler and a part-time batsman.

The recommendation for this boy came from former India captain and a legendary spinner-Bishan Singh Bedi.

"Bedi sir called me. The boy and his family are in contact with Bedi".

The family sent the video to Bedi and the ex-spinner was highly impressed.

"The boy is such a natural athlete and talented. His run up, action, delivery and the follow through are marvellous. It is a God's gift to the boy", Yograj Singh said.

"He can be groomed into a great fast bowler/all rounder".

"I always had a dream to produce a tear away fast bowler for the country and I hope this is it".

"There's so much talent in this country. If we all can adopt one child from the poor family and bring them up we can make a great Nation one day. It's all about love in your heart and feelings for others, after all we all are children of God".









Dimpakar's father, Shashidhar Yadav is a clerk working in a small office in the village.





Former India fast bowler Yograj Singh has decided to adopt a young boy from Uttar Pradesh to train him at his academy in Chandigarh."The 11-year-old boy Dimpakar Yadav is from UP from a poor family. He seems to be very talented in cricket and I am bringing him to Chandigarh for his education and his cricket", Yograj Singh, 62, speaking exclusively over telephone from Punjab said.The boy, who has passed class V in the village Lakhamapur (District : Azamgarh, UP) is a fast bowler and a part-time batsman.The recommendation for this boy came from former India captain and a legendary spinner-Bishan Singh Bedi."Bedi sir called me. The boy and his family are in contact with Bedi".The family sent the video to Bedi and the ex-spinner was highly impressed."The boy is such a natural athlete and talented. His run up, action, delivery and the follow through are marvellous. It is a God's gift to the boy", Yograj Singh said."He can be groomed into a great fast bowler/all rounder"."I always had a dream to produce a tear away fast bowler for the country and I hope this is it"."There's so much talent in this country. If we all can adopt one child from the poor family and bring them up we can make a great Nation one day. It's all about love in your heart and feelings for others, after all we all are children of God".Dimpakar's father, Shashidhar Yadav is a clerk working in a small office in the village.