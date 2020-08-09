Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:18 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Sports

Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
BIPIN DANI 

Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket

Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket

Former India fast bowler Yograj Singh has decided to adopt a young boy from Uttar Pradesh to train him at his academy in  Chandigarh.
"The 11-year-old boy Dimpakar Yadav is from UP from a poor family. He seems to be very talented in cricket and I am bringing him to Chandigarh for his education and his cricket", Yograj Singh, 62, speaking exclusively over telephone from Punjab said.   
The boy, who has passed class V in the village Lakhamapur (District : Azamgarh, UP) is a fast bowler and a part-time batsman.
The recommendation for this boy came from former India captain and a legendary spinner-Bishan Singh Bedi.
"Bedi sir called me. The boy and his family are in contact with Bedi".
The family sent the video to Bedi and the ex-spinner was highly impressed.
"The boy is such a natural athlete and talented. His run up, action, delivery and the follow through are marvellous. It is a God's gift to the boy", Yograj Singh said.
"He can be groomed into a great fast bowler/all rounder".
"I always had a dream to produce a tear away fast bowler for the country and I hope this is it".
"There's so much talent in this country. If we all can adopt one child from the poor family and bring them up we can make a great Nation one day. It's all about love in your heart and feelings for others, after all we all are children of God".




Dimpakar's father, Shashidhar Yadav is a clerk working in a small office in the village.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thiago Silva determined to go out on a high at PSG
Ronaldo not enough for 'cursed' Juventus
Lampard's Chelsea dreaming of Bayern miracle
Man City dump Real Madrid
FIFA chief Infantino claims he has 'nothing to hide' from prosecutors
Sydney makes pitch to host Boxing Day Test
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
Pakistan's Abbas strikes after Yasir runs riot against England


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft