India to host Men's T20 WC in 2021, Australia in 2022





The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 had been postponed in the previous board meeting of the ICC and announced Australia as the host for the said event rescheduled for the very next year and India were named as the hosts of the T20 World Cup in 2022. But after the recent board meeting of the apex body of World cricket, announced the revised host's names on Friday.

The decisions were taken by the IBC (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC) following an extensive contingency planning exercise which has taken into account the health, cricket and commercial impact of Covid-19 around the world.

ICC informed by an official media release that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 that was postponed due to Covid-19 will be held in Australia in 2022, with the final to be played on Sunday 13 November 2022. India will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as scheduled in the agreed window from 17 October to 14 November 2021.

Fans who had purchased tickets to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia will be refunded in full, while revised fixtures and venues for the event in 2022 will be announced in due course.

It also was confirmed that all teams who qualified for Australia 2020 will gain entry into the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand has been postponed until February - March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally.

The format of the postponed ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will remain as it was for 2021. Five teams have already qualified for the event and that will stand for 2022. The original global qualification event to determine the final three teams to contest the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in July 2020, but this was postponed due to Covid-19. The qualification event will now be held in 2021.















