

Shakib to start post-ban action next month

"Shakib decided to come to the BKSP next months. He will have coaches and trainers available here," Fahim told to reporters.

Shakib is currently under ICC's one-year suspension for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code failing to report the corrupt approaches by Indian bookies. The embargo will come to an end on October 29 and it is expected that Shakib will be seen in Tigers' cap during forthcoming Sri Lanka tour. BKSP coaches are all set to work with Shakib. Fahim said, "We are functional here as the coaches are all residing within the campus, so we can work with him well. Shakib will have everything at his disposal."

The southpaw all-rounder is now in the USA and is expected to arrive Dhaka by the last week of August.

Shakib was absolutely dominating in the latest World Cup in 2019, who amassed 606 runs and scalped 11 wickets from his eight appearances.

He scored 3862 runs featuring in 56 Tests, claiming 210 wickets. One of the all-time best all-rounders of the game has bagged 6323 runs and 260 wickets from 206 ODIs while accumulating 5777 runs and 92 wickets in T20i cricket.















