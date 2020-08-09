Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:17 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Sports

Shakib to start post-ban action next month

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Sports Reporter

Shakib to start post-ban action next month

Shakib to start post-ban action next month

Poster boy of Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan is going to start his preparation for post-ban action in September. Nazmul Abdeen Fahim, one of the Shakib's mentors and the advisors of the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP), confirmed the news.
"Shakib decided to come to the BKSP next months. He will have coaches and trainers available here," Fahim told to reporters.
Shakib is currently under ICC's one-year suspension for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code failing to report the corrupt approaches by Indian bookies. The embargo will come to an end on October 29 and it is expected that Shakib will be seen in Tigers' cap during forthcoming Sri Lanka tour. BKSP coaches are all set to work with Shakib. Fahim said, "We are functional here as the coaches are all residing within the campus, so we can work with him well. Shakib will have everything at his disposal."
The southpaw all-rounder is now in the USA and is expected to arrive Dhaka by the last week of August.
Shakib was absolutely dominating in the latest World Cup in 2019, who amassed 606 runs and scalped 11 wickets from his eight appearances.
He scored 3862 runs featuring in 56 Tests, claiming 210 wickets. One of the all-time best all-rounders of the game has bagged 6323 runs and 260 wickets from 206 ODIs while accumulating 5777 runs and 92 wickets in T20i cricket.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thiago Silva determined to go out on a high at PSG
Ronaldo not enough for 'cursed' Juventus
Lampard's Chelsea dreaming of Bayern miracle
Man City dump Real Madrid
FIFA chief Infantino claims he has 'nothing to hide' from prosecutors
Sydney makes pitch to host Boxing Day Test
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
Pakistan's Abbas strikes after Yasir runs riot against England


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft