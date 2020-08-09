Booters' Covid retests on Aug 10 in two hospitals



Bangladesh National Booters at camp.

The federation officials inform that many of these booters were tested negative a few days earlier and now they are tested positive. They suspect that there may be problem with the results and that is why they are going to run another test for the players.

In this situation, BFF briefed its plan to the media men at a press briefing on Saturday. BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag says, "BFF national teams committee decided to put every player through a second test for Covid-19 in two different hospitals. The retests will be conducted on 10 August."

BFF is planning to keep the players in isolation at the camp in Gazipur.

The foreign coaches including head coach Jamie Day are scheduled to return in Dhaka on 17th of August. Besides, Denmark-born booter Jamal Bhuiyan is to come in Dhaka on 31st August and before that Finland-born Tariq Kazi is likely to come on 19th August. All of them will have to go through

Codid-19 test.















