Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:17 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Sports

Booters' Covid retests on Aug 10 in two hospitals

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Booters at camp.

Bangladesh National Booters at camp.

As 70 per cent of the booters of the preliminary squad of Bangladesh National Football Team were tested positive with Covid-19 and as there are doubts Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decides to retest the booters for another time in two different hospitals on 10 August, Monday.
The federation officials inform that many of these booters were tested negative a few days earlier and now they are tested positive. They suspect that there may be problem with the results and that is why they are going to run another test for the players.
In this situation, BFF briefed its plan to the media men at a press briefing on Saturday. BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag says, "BFF national teams committee decided to put every player through a second test for Covid-19 in two different hospitals. The retests will be conducted on 10 August."
BFF is planning to keep the players in isolation at the camp in Gazipur.
The foreign coaches including head coach Jamie Day are scheduled to return in Dhaka on  17th of August. Besides, Denmark-born booter Jamal Bhuiyan is to come in Dhaka on 31st August and before that Finland-born Tariq Kazi is likely to come on 19th August. All of them will have to go through
Codid-19 test.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thiago Silva determined to go out on a high at PSG
Ronaldo not enough for 'cursed' Juventus
Lampard's Chelsea dreaming of Bayern miracle
Man City dump Real Madrid
FIFA chief Infantino claims he has 'nothing to hide' from prosecutors
Sydney makes pitch to host Boxing Day Test
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
Pakistan's Abbas strikes after Yasir runs riot against England


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft