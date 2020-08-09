

Tigers hopeful of good start in upcoming Test: Mominul

"I think we must get enough time for preparation before returning to international cricket. We'll get practice matches as well. We shall be able to start good Test matches by that preparation," Mominul said to journalists on Saturday after 1st day of the 2nd phase of individual practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Four teams already started playing international cricket avoiding Covid-19 threat. England hosted West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan by last couple of months. But the situation of outbreak is still alarming in South Asia. Mominul feels unlucky when he sees other teams to play. He said, "Many countries in the World like England and West Indies started playing cricket. When I see their matches, I feel disappointed and miss the game".

Long gap is always a problem for athletes to cope with. Mominul acknowledged it and said, "Everything seems new. It will take some times to adjust, possibly four to five days. We were out of cricket for a long time, so missed cricket a lot".

The little master of Bangladesh believes in 'better late than never' strategy. "We are excited that we have made come back to cricket after such a long time," Mominul expressed.

"We are now starting to return gradually. We have Test matches in the near future. We must take good preparation and expecting good start executing those," he hoped.















