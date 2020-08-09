Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:17 PM
latest 34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country      
Home Sports

Tigers hopeful of good start in upcoming Test: Mominul

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Sports Reporter

Tigers hopeful of good start in upcoming Test: Mominul

Tigers hopeful of good start in upcoming Test: Mominul

Bangladesh national cricket team will resume action by Sri Lanka tour in October. During their trip Tigers will play three Test matches, which are the parts of World Test Championship. Tigers' Test skipper Mominul Haque uttered optimistic note regarding the forthcoming series despite almost five-month's hibernation from bat and ball.
"I think we must get enough time for preparation before returning to international cricket. We'll get practice matches as well. We shall be able to start good Test matches by that preparation," Mominul said to journalists on Saturday after 1st day of the 2nd phase of individual practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Four teams already started playing international cricket avoiding Covid-19 threat. England hosted West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan by last couple of months. But the situation of outbreak is still alarming in South Asia. Mominul feels unlucky when he sees other teams to play. He said, "Many countries in the World like England and West Indies started playing cricket. When I see their matches, I feel disappointed and miss the game".
Long gap is always a problem for athletes to cope with. Mominul acknowledged it and said, "Everything seems new. It will take some times to adjust, possibly four to five days. We were out of cricket for a long time, so missed cricket a lot".
The little master of Bangladesh believes in 'better late than never' strategy. "We are excited that we have made come back to cricket after such a long time," Mominul expressed.
"We are now starting to return gradually. We have Test matches in the near future. We must take good preparation and expecting good start executing those," he hoped.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thiago Silva determined to go out on a high at PSG
Ronaldo not enough for 'cursed' Juventus
Lampard's Chelsea dreaming of Bayern miracle
Man City dump Real Madrid
FIFA chief Infantino claims he has 'nothing to hide' from prosecutors
Sydney makes pitch to host Boxing Day Test
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
Pakistan's Abbas strikes after Yasir runs riot against England


Latest News
Submarine cable cut causes slow internet in country
Russia to launch world’s first COVID-19 vaccine Aug 12
Intercity train services to resume after Aug 15
Sarishabari Swechchhasebak League distributes relief materials among flood-hit people
Rajapaksa takes oath as Sri Lanka's new PM
Missing Bangladeshi found dead at hospital
Couple found dead in Moulvibazar
Iran keen to strengthen relations with Bangladesh
34 virus deaths reported in last 24hrs in country
UN: Inclusion, participation of indigenous peoples must be ensured in response to COVID-19
Most Read News
Adaptation during Corona: New normal
Virus death toll rises to 3,365 in Bangladesh
Swiss bank, sweet bank
Seven killed in Mymensingh road accident
6 killed in Chuadanga road accident
12 police officials of Mirpur Division transferred
Yograj 'adopts' Bedi recommended poor boy for cricket
Major (Retd) Sinha murder case accused quizzed by RAB
Fighting Covid-19 in a passenger car
Ambassador Miller visits flood affected Gaibandha to observe US assistance
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft