SC chamber judge to continue function virtually





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain assigned Justice Md Nuruzzaman as chamber judge of the Appellate Division of SC, a notification issued by the Appellate Division Registrar Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan said on Saturday.

According to the notice, the chamber judge will sit in the court from 11:30am to hold the hearing and dispose of cases on August 12, 18 and 25.









As per earlier notice a six-member full bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has been virtually holding the hearing and disposing of cases for five days every week since July 19.

Yesterday, the full bench of the SC led by Chief Justice heard in part virtually a civil appeal filed by Md. Fazlul Haque Sarder against the mobile phone operator Grameen phone Ltd amid its weekly holiday.

Later, the full bench adjourned the matter till Monday.

Earlier, on August 6, the chief justice decided to run both regular and virtual proceedings of the High Court from this week for the interest of lawyers and litigants. The Chamber judge of the Supreme Court will continue its function virtually for holding hearing and disposal of urgent cases till further notice amid ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain assigned Justice Md Nuruzzaman as chamber judge of the Appellate Division of SC, a notification issued by the Appellate Division Registrar Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan said on Saturday.According to the notice, the chamber judge will sit in the court from 11:30am to hold the hearing and dispose of cases on August 12, 18 and 25.As per earlier notice a six-member full bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has been virtually holding the hearing and disposing of cases for five days every week since July 19.Yesterday, the full bench of the SC led by Chief Justice heard in part virtually a civil appeal filed by Md. Fazlul Haque Sarder against the mobile phone operator Grameen phone Ltd amid its weekly holiday.Later, the full bench adjourned the matter till Monday.Earlier, on August 6, the chief justice decided to run both regular and virtual proceedings of the High Court from this week for the interest of lawyers and litigants.