Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:17 PM
Ctg water supply, sanitation project likely to be completed in Dec

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 8: Around 94 per cent work of Chattogram Water Supply Improvement and Sanitation Project (CWSISP) have been completed. The rest six per cent work are expected to be completed by December this year.
The Tk 1890.83 crore project was scheduled to be completed in June, but the World Bank, the financer of the project, has extended the time till December due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
CWSISP includes, 90 million litres water treatment plant at Modunaghat at a cost of Tk 396 crore, installation of distribution and transmission line at a cost of Tk 775 crore, and master plan for drainage and sanitation for Chattogram WASA of Tk 27 crore.
The World Bank provided Tk 1494 crore, Bangladesh Government provided  Tk 373 crore and Chattogram WASA provided Tk 22 crore for the project.
Project Director Ariful Islam told the Daily Observer that 175-kilometre-long distribution and transmission line would be installed under the project.  He said 160 kilometres have already been completed while the rest 15- kilometres would be installed by December.
Chattogram WASA is now supplying 360 million litres of water a day that include 140 million litres from Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant, 90 million litres from Mohra Water Treatment Plant, and 30 million litres from deep tube wells adding 90 million to CWSISP Project.
Meanwhile, the 90 million litres capacity water treatment plant titled, "Sheikh Russel Water Treatment Plant" under CWSISP was formally inaugurated on January last. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated it through video conferencing from Ganabhaban.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA Engineer A K M Fazlullah said the volume of water supply of Chattogram WASA will now reach to 360 million Litres per day with beginning of the operation of 90 million litres capacity water treatment plant.
Presently, Chattogram WASA can supply water to the 80 per cent of the residents, he said.
Besides, Chattogram WASA has signed a deal with foreign joint venture company for construction of Karnaphuli Water Supply Project-2 (KWSP-2) at Rangunia. The Karnaphuli Water Supply Project-2 is being implemented at Tk 44.91 billion.
With the production capacity of 140 million litres daily, the KWSP-2 is being implemented with the financial and technical assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). NJS of Japan has been appointed as consultant for the project. The project will be completed by 2021.
Meanwhile, Chattogram WASA has taken a Tk 1036 crore water plant project - Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP), aiming to meet the growing water demand of city dwellers.
The construction work of the project has already begun that will be completed by June 2022.
The CWASA has already appointed South Korean consultant firms, Dong Myeong Engineering Consultants, Architecture Company Ltd and Korea & Consortium.


