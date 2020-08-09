Hasina greets Rajapaksa for his party’s poll victory





"It gives me immense pleasure to congratulate you and your esteemed party, the 'Sri Lanka Podujana Permuna (SLPP)' on the victory in the 9th Parliamentary election held on the 5th of August 2020," Sheikh Hasina said in the message.

"The election result eminently reflects the trust and confidence that the people of Sri Lanka continue to repose in your leadership," she added.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the prime minister extended her felicitation through a message to Mahinda Rajapaksa.









The prime minister said as neighbours, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are enjoying excellent bilateral relations based on mutual interests which is evident from the collaboration in wide-ranging areas, such as enhancing connectivity, combating terrorism and violent extremism, and addressing climate change.





