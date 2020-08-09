Video
Sunday, 9 August, 2020, 5:17 PM
AL, associate bodies pay tributes to Bangamata on her birth anniversary

Published : Sunday, 9 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Awami League leaders offer special prayers after placing a wreath on the grave of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib on her 91st birthday at Banani Graveyard in the capital on Saturday. photo : Observer

Awami League (AL), its associate bodies and the Women and Children Affairs Ministry on Saturday celebrated the 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
AL organized milad mahfil, doa-mahfil and recitation from the holy Quran after paying rich tributes to Shaheed Fazilatunnesa Mujib at Banani Graveyard.
Dhaka City North and South AL and all AL associate bodies including Awami Juba League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebak League, Awami Mahila League and Bangladesh Krishak League also participated in the programmes.
After paying tribute to Bangamata by placing wreath at her grave at Banani Graveyard, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader made a virtual press briefing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
Quader said, "Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was not only the wife of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but also his constant political associate."
"Bangamata played a vital role from behind the scene in Bangabandhu's political success. She was an associate of Bangabandhu in the Bangalee's struggle for freedom," he added.
To observe Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib's birth anniversary nationally the Women and Children Affairs Ministry took elaborate programmes themed 'Bangamata is courageous symbol of sacrifice and beauty.'
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined her mother's birthday celebration programme virtually as the Chief Guest from her official residence - Ganabhaban.
AL Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury presented the keynote paper at the birthday celebration programme.
State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira chaired the Bangamata's birth anniversary celebration programme at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium.
The ministry distributed 3,200 sewing machines and Tk2, 000 each in cash through the mobile banking among 1300 distressed women who already have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the same time, 100 laptops have been given among the poor meritorious students in Goplaganj district.
In addition, live documentaries were screened and souvenir was published based on the glorious working life of Bangamata.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media broadcasted special programme on the occasion of Bangamata's birth anniversary.
To mark the Bangamata's birth anniversary, Bangladesh Krishak League organized a discussion and doa mahfil at AL central office of Bangabandhu Avenue.
Information Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud attended the programme as the Chief Guest. Chattogram city AL and its associate bodies also arranged a discussion programme held at Theater Institute maintaining social distance while observing 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata.
Dhaka North and South City Corporation also paid homage to Bangamata observing her birth anniversary.
Fazilatunnesa Mujib was born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj. She was killed brutally by the assassins of Father of the Nation on August 15 in 1975.


