BUP sets example in distance learning



Major General Dr Ataul H S Hasan

When most of the educational institutions are worried over covering their courses BUP has almost completed their syllabuses during the pandemic period.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer, BUP Vice Chancellor Major General Dr Ataul H S Hasan told this correspondent that the university had not experienced even a single day loss in the academic programmes due to the ongoing pandemic.

It has covered all courses by introducing own learning management platform encrypted for data privacy.

University Comprehensive Academic Management (UCAM) has been in operation at BUP since 2016 which has put the institute ahead in the race amid corona pandemic, he added.

"However, in order to reach our long-term objectives and combat increased volume of challenges, BUP is in the process of acquiring a more integrated learning management system (LMS) for its academic participants that would complement and augment the current one," he said.

"We are very hopeful to implement a world class standard within the next few months. We intend to build our capacity to carry out a wide range of academic and research activities online," VC Hasan shared a future plan.

Dr Ataul Hasan, a graduate of Bangladesh Defence Services Command and Staff College and Brazil Staff College, took charge of the office as the Vice-Chancellor on March 3 this year.

He worked as a General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 55 Infantry Division, Jashore, before joining the BUP.

"This tertiary educational institute includes undergraduate and graduate studies and research on regular academic disciplines of business, arts and social sciences, science and technology, medical education," he said.

It also conducts study and research on security and strategic studies and peace and conflict studies," he added.

Presently there are six faculties with sixteen departments in BUP. BUP provides graduate, post graduate and postdoctoral degrees. It also oversees the academic programmes of affiliated 56 X Armed Forces Training Institutes.

BUP is a full-fledged public university which functions like all public universities under the Ministry of Education.

"We are maintaining a disciplined approach to growth and focusing on flourishing as one of the promising and leading public universities in our education sector in the foreseeable future. The university consistently maintains a measured approach to achieving our short, medium and long-term goals.

BUP was established on 05 June 2008 as the 29th public university under the Ministry of Education.

Though administered primarily by Armed Forces by deputing uniformed personnel at the key positions, this public university is an autonomous body which is guided by the policies of University Grants Commission.

In order to keep pace with the rapidly developing world, the establishment of BUP with the motto "Excellence through Knowledge" was a timely and wise decision by the government.

Regarding the academic system, VC Hasan mentioned that all lessons and academic activities take place as planned with minimum alterations.

"Our faculty members take extra initiative to tutor students who are in need of additional effort. We accommodate numerous co curricular and extra-curricular events wherein our students are able to develop their potentials in directions of their choice besides pure academics."

BUP has provided research in higher education through the Centre for Higher Studies where students and professionals have opportunities to learn in Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) and Master of Philosophy (M Phil) programme.

Vice Chancellor Hasan further said BUP pursued a decisive strategy to focus on uninterrupted academic journey amid all seen and unseen challenges amid corona pandemic.

"Fortunately, we already possessed a locally developed technical platform; so, we braved the waves and attempted to switch from full-classroom mode to progressively shift to online teaching and learning mode," he added.

He said the word 'Professionals' includes individuals who are engaged in a specified activity as their paid occupation rather than an amateur.

"It hints at an individual who is not a student. Question is, "Does a professional need to study academic programmes further?" The answer is, "Yes." So, BUP beside the regular students offers a great opportunity to the serving or working population of the country to pursue higher studies in their preferred fields," he said.

The motto of BUP is 'Excellence through Knowledge'. Excellence can be achieved in the form of knowledge that can be effectively applied in the real world.

In other terms it may be termed as wisdom. So, excellence can be obtained through wisdom. "To generate wisdom among the students and to make them suitably equipped for the real world we have a wide range of extracurricular activities."

"We have made a set of short, mid and long-term objectives as part of BUP's future plan with priorities. We are working on ways to improve delivery of quality education, securing a noteworthy position in the university ranking and turning BUP into a regional research hub," he explained.















