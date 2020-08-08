Video
Saturday, 8 August, 2020
Home Front Page

Prisoner goes missing from Kashimpur Jail

Five prison guards suspended

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Aug 7: A prisoner, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, went missing from Kashimpur Central Jail on Thursday.
Jail Superintendent Jahanara Begum said Abu Bakar Siddique remained missing since Thursday evening.
Inspector General (IG) of Prisons Brig Gen AKM Mostafa Kamal Pasha has said that prison authorities are searching for the prisoner who went missing from Kashimpur Central Jail-2 on Thursday, according to our staff correspondent.
The prison authorities suspended five prison guards and also filed a departmental case against them on Friday.  
The prison authorities also formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The committee will submit report within three working days.
Drive is being conducted to catch him. Action will be taken against those found
negligent in their duties," the IG Prisons told media on Friday morning.   
Siddique, hailing from Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, was shifted to the Kashimpur Central Jail-2 from Rajshahi as a death-row convict in 2011.




On July 27, 2012, a court commuted the death sentence and gave him life imprisonment in a case.
On May 13, 2015, Abu Bakar remained missing from jail as he went into hiding inside the jail. The jail authorities found him from inside a septic tank the following day.
The authorities concerned also suspected that he might have kept him hidden inside the jail like before.
Commissioner Anwar Hossain of Gazipur Metropolitan Police said the jail authorities conducted a search operation inside the jail and if they failed to find him then they will inform him officially. A general diary will be lodged after that, he added.



« PreviousNext »

