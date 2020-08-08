Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:48 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Front Page

46pc children suffer from multidimensional poverty

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

Currently 46 percent children are living with multidimensional poverty in the country, said an UNDP report.
Poor children don't have any access to health and education as they have to enter the labour market for survival at an early age, the report said.
Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Director and Principal Researcher      Fahmida Khatun said the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) prepared a report on human development in 2017 by taking 103 countries into consideration.
The report mentioned that 26.5 percent people of those countries are poor and the rate was 48 percent in South Asian countries. And among them, nearly 50 percent are children.
The poverty rate in Bangladesh came down to 20.5 per cent in the fiscal 2018-19. The figure was 21.8 at the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year.
"Extreme poverty rate also dropped to 10.5 percent in 2018-19, which was 11.3 per cent in 2017-18," Planning Minister MA Mannan recently said quoting the data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
Fahmida Khatun, however, said there is huge number of children in Bangladesh who are living with multidimensional poverty.
"So, we've to take steps to eradicate this type of poverty of the children," she observed.
Planning Commission General Economic Division's Senior Secretary Shamsul Alam said the government had taken a social safety strategy paper in 2015 incorporating the issue of life cycle-based social safety of people.
It gave importance to strengthen immunization, child health and sanitation programmes. In the SDGs, the issue of ensuring nutrition for all children by 2025 and their primary and secondary education by 2030.
In the seventh five-year plan, Alam said, the issues of removing child labour, protecting the children from the violence and providing pre-primary education to the children aged between three and five had categorically been mentioned.
"The government in principle has agreed to some structures and I think their proper implementation is very important to this end," he noted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prisoner goes missing from Kashimpur Jail
46pc children suffer from multidimensional poverty
Actor couple Ramendu, Ferdausi contract coronavirus
WHO says ‘vaccine nationalism’ cannot beat virus
Who was Pradip’s godfather?
Real estate businessman found dead
Mountaineer Ratna dies in city road crash
Bangladesh among global hotspots of series of floods: Study


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft