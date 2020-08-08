46pc children suffer from multidimensional poverty





Poor children don't have any access to health and education as they have to enter the labour market for survival at an early age, the report said.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Director and Principal Researcher Fahmida Khatun said the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) prepared a report on human development in 2017 by taking 103 countries into consideration.

The report mentioned that 26.5 percent people of those countries are poor and the rate was 48 percent in South Asian countries. And among them, nearly 50 percent are children.

The poverty rate in Bangladesh came down to 20.5 per cent in the fiscal 2018-19. The figure was 21.8 at the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year.

"Extreme poverty rate also dropped to 10.5 percent in 2018-19, which was 11.3 per cent in 2017-18," Planning Minister MA Mannan recently said quoting the data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Fahmida Khatun, however, said there is huge number of children in Bangladesh who are living with multidimensional poverty.

"So, we've to take steps to eradicate this type of poverty of the children," she observed.

Planning Commission General Economic Division's Senior Secretary Shamsul Alam said the government had taken a social safety strategy paper in 2015 incorporating the issue of life cycle-based social safety of people.

It gave importance to strengthen immunization, child health and sanitation programmes. In the SDGs, the issue of ensuring nutrition for all children by 2025 and their primary and secondary education by 2030.

In the seventh five-year plan, Alam said, the issues of removing child labour, protecting the children from the violence and providing pre-primary education to the children aged between three and five had categorically been mentioned.

"The government in principle has agreed to some structures and I think their proper implementation is very important to this end," he noted.















