Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:48 PM
Actor couple Ramendu, Ferdausi contract coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Celebrated actor couple Ramendu Majumdar and Ferdausi Majumdar have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel
coronavirus. The legendary theatre activists of Bangladesh are in isolation now at their Dhaka residence. They had showed no symptoms of coronavirus after testing positive for the disease last month, Ramendu said on Friday.
"Ferdausi tested positive for the virus on Jul 18. My test came back positive a week later. We are recovering from the disease and spending time in daily chores," the veteran actor said.
They will undergo a second test for COVID-19 within a few days, Ramendu added.
Ferdausi and Ramendu, also renowned television personalities, got married in 1970. They are now aged 77 and 79 respectively.




The couple are recipients of Ekushey Padak for their contribution to Bengali theatre.    -bdnews24.com


Actor couple Ramendu, Ferdausi contract coronavirus
