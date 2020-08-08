Who was Pradip’s godfather?





Liakat Ali, former in-charge of Baharchhara Investigation Centre, who opened fire on Sinha, first informed Pradip Kumar Das about Sinha. Liakat Ali came to know about Maj (retd) Sinha's identity from him.

Liakat Ali then stopped them again and asked them to come out of the car. Once Sinha got out of his car, Liakat shot him three times.

According to call recorded between Pradip Kumar Das and ABM Masud Hossain, the top law enforcing authority of the district, Pradip Kumar Das said Liakat Ali shot Maj(tetd) Sinha as he was trying to shot Liakat Ali. Pradip Kumar Das said Liakat Ali shot on the order of the OC.

As per media reports that several people were killed in 'gunfights' alone in Cox's Bazar in anti-drug drives to stop the business or smooth running of illegal yaba trades. But, no one dared to raise a voice against 'gunfights' in Cox's Bazar in anti-drug drives.

Local source informed that plainclothes policemen were seen collecting information over the incident in the locality but people kept mum in fear of 'crossfire'.

Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station, Pradip Kumar Das, who has recently been relieved of his duties have close relation with former Awami League lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi, widely known as a yaba godfather, the local people alleged.

Badi, acts as 'coordinator' of the surrender process for other enlisted yaba traders. At least 123 yaba dealers and their godfathers surrendered to police.

Though Bodi remains free, three of his brothers have surrendered. They are Abdul Amin, Md Shafiq and Faisal Rahman. One of Bodi's nephews, Shahedur Rahman Nipu, also surrendered to law enforcers.

Bodi's name appeared as a patron of the illegal drug trade in intelligence reports of five agencies, but he never faced any action. At last Bodi name was dropped from agencies' report.

The agencies also listed several of his relatives and accomplices, including his brothers Abdul Shukkur and Mujibur Rahman, stepbrothers Abdul Amin and Faisal, in-law Shahed Kamal and cousin Kamrul Hasan Russell.

Interested groups provided names of Yaba traders to Pradip Kumar Das, former OC of Teknaf Police Station.

Pradip Kumar Das allegedly demanded huge amount of money from Yaba traders. OC Pradip took money and then put them in 'crossfire', according to intelligences report.

In the case of Major Sinha, his sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous claimed that Sinha was killed premeditatedly and the police officer killed him in cold blood following instruction from his supervisor Pradip Kumar Das.















Who was the godfather of Pradip Kumar Das, the former OC of Teknaf Police Station, the main predator in the killing of Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan of Bangladesh Army in Cox's Bazar Marine Drive on July 31 night ?Liakat Ali, former in-charge of Baharchhara Investigation Centre, who opened fire on Sinha, first informed Pradip Kumar Das about Sinha. Liakat Ali came to know about Maj (retd) Sinha's identity from him.Liakat Ali then stopped them again and asked them to come out of the car. Once Sinha got out of his car, Liakat shot him three times.According to call recorded between Pradip Kumar Das and ABM Masud Hossain, the top law enforcing authority of the district, Pradip Kumar Das said Liakat Ali shot Maj(tetd) Sinha as he was trying to shot Liakat Ali. Pradip Kumar Das said Liakat Ali shot on the order of the OC.As per media reports that several people were killed in 'gunfights' alone in Cox's Bazar in anti-drug drives to stop the business or smooth running of illegal yaba trades. But, no one dared to raise a voice against 'gunfights' in Cox's Bazar in anti-drug drives.Local source informed that plainclothes policemen were seen collecting information over the incident in the locality but people kept mum in fear of 'crossfire'.Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station, Pradip Kumar Das, who has recently been relieved of his duties have close relation with former Awami League lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi, widely known as a yaba godfather, the local people alleged.Badi, acts as 'coordinator' of the surrender process for other enlisted yaba traders. At least 123 yaba dealers and their godfathers surrendered to police.Though Bodi remains free, three of his brothers have surrendered. They are Abdul Amin, Md Shafiq and Faisal Rahman. One of Bodi's nephews, Shahedur Rahman Nipu, also surrendered to law enforcers.Bodi's name appeared as a patron of the illegal drug trade in intelligence reports of five agencies, but he never faced any action. At last Bodi name was dropped from agencies' report.The agencies also listed several of his relatives and accomplices, including his brothers Abdul Shukkur and Mujibur Rahman, stepbrothers Abdul Amin and Faisal, in-law Shahed Kamal and cousin Kamrul Hasan Russell.Interested groups provided names of Yaba traders to Pradip Kumar Das, former OC of Teknaf Police Station.Pradip Kumar Das allegedly demanded huge amount of money from Yaba traders. OC Pradip took money and then put them in 'crossfire', according to intelligences report.In the case of Major Sinha, his sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous claimed that Sinha was killed premeditatedly and the police officer killed him in cold blood following instruction from his supervisor Pradip Kumar Das.