Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:48 PM
Real estate businessman found dead

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff correspondent

A real estate businessman was found dead in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abul Khair, owner of Sajeeb Builders. Khair lived at House No 692, Road No 21 at F Block in Basundhara Residential Area.
According to police, the assailants lured Abul Khair, 52, out of his residence before killing him. Police later found his body at an under-construction building at Bashundhara's Block-M on Friday.
"Abul Khair received a fatal blow to his head from behind," Sudip Kumar,
deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said.
He received a call at around 7:00pm on Thursday and left home on his motorbike, said his younger brother Abdul Bari Bablu.
As he didn't come home and his phone was switched off, the family informed the Bhatara Police Station about the matter, Bablu added.
Khair's motorbike was found lying in front of the building. Police retrieved his body from its rooftop.
"My brother had bought a piece of land a few days back. He told me that he was having a dispute with some people over it. Maybe he was killed because of it," said Bablu.
Abul Khair, who had previously worked as a contractor, began his own real estate business 10 years ago. He named his company after his son Sajib, said Bablu. His daughter Khadija Akhter Swarna is a medical student. Police are investigating the matter," said DMP Deputy Commissioner Sudip.


