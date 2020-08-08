Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:48 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Front Page

Mountaineer Ratna dies in city road crash

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Staff Correspondent

Mountaineer Ratna dies in city road crash

Mountaineer Ratna dies in city road crash

Mountaineer Reshma Nahar Ratna was killed when a microbus hit her on Lake Road, adjacent to Chandrima Udyan, in the capital on Friday morning.
According to police, the microbus hit Ratna while she was riding a bicycle on the road behind the parliament building at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 9:00 am.
Ratna, 34, was heading towards Ganobhaban when a black microbus ploughed into the bicycle from behind, leaving her critically injured, Police Inspector Abul Kalam Azad said, citing witnesses. Police are looking for the
driver, who fled the scene after the crash, he added.
Ratna was rushed to Suhrawardy Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.
A resident of the government staff quarters in Mirpur, Ratna, was also a teacher of Ayub Ali Government Primary School in Dhanmondi.
Ratna's friend Sakhawat Hossain said she was a regular member of Bishwa Sahitya Kendra's study circle.
Reshma Nahar Ratna, who trained at India's Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, scaled Stok Kangri Mountain of Ladakh last year. She also tried to scale Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya in Africa.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prisoner goes missing from Kashimpur Jail
46pc children suffer from multidimensional poverty
Actor couple Ramendu, Ferdausi contract coronavirus
WHO says ‘vaccine nationalism’ cannot beat virus
Who was Pradip’s godfather?
Real estate businessman found dead
Mountaineer Ratna dies in city road crash
Bangladesh among global hotspots of series of floods: Study


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft