

Mountaineer Ratna dies in city road crash

According to police, the microbus hit Ratna while she was riding a bicycle on the road behind the parliament building at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 9:00 am.

Ratna, 34, was heading towards Ganobhaban when a black microbus ploughed into the bicycle from behind, leaving her critically injured, Police Inspector Abul Kalam Azad said, citing witnesses. Police are looking for the

driver, who fled the scene after the crash, he added.

Ratna was rushed to Suhrawardy Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

A resident of the government staff quarters in Mirpur, Ratna, was also a teacher of Ayub Ali Government Primary School in Dhanmondi.

Ratna's friend Sakhawat Hossain said she was a regular member of Bishwa Sahitya Kendra's study circle.

Reshma Nahar Ratna, who trained at India's Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, scaled Stok Kangri Mountain of Ladakh last year. She also tried to scale Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya in Africa.















