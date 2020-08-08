City corporations, DWASA at loggerheads over water-logging





The city corporations want to take complete responsibility of the city's drainage system and proper maintenance of the city canals recovering them from grabbers.

Talking to the Daily Observer on the matter, Secretary of the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry Helaluddin Ahmed said the government would take final decision on who to take the responsibility of water management.

"DWASA has been on charge of maintaining the city's water supply, drainage, sewerage and canals since 1961. And the city corporation of Dhaka was formed in 1980.

Till now DWASA has had its authority over any water management, Helal said, adding that there was no legal barrier to taking responsibility by the corporation on the issues.

"It's up to the decision of government. If the government wants then the city corporations can take the responsibility of water management in the capital," he also said.

"According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act-2009, the city corporation has the responsibility for providing all types of civic amenities to city dwellers including resolving water-logging and water supply problems, drainage and sewerage management/' he added.

However, he said they would resolve the issue at a meeting after Eid ul Azha.

DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh want the total authority as the corporation provides civic amenities to the city dwellers.

Recently, a high-level meeting was held at the LGRD Ministry with two city mayors, senior officials of DWASA and Bangladesh Water Development Board with LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam in the chair.

The meeting was held to discuss the activities of the utility providers and to assess plans to resolve the water-logging issue in the city.

During the meeting, Taposh challenged the sincerity of DWASA to resolve the water-logging problems and blamed poor drainage system in the city.

The minister visits at least six pumps in DSCC and expressed disappointment saying that he did not find adequate solutions to water-logging.

Torrential rain that continued for a couple days submerged Dhaka, disrupting communications amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the poor drainage system, many parts of the capital including Mirpur-10 intersection, Sewrapara, Kazipara, Taltala, Agargaon Crossing, Bijoy Sarani Crossing, Kalabagan, Mohammadpur, Shantinagar, Mowchak Crossing and Kakrail remained submerged.

Taposh blamed Dhaka Wasa and Water Development Board for poor drainage systems.

Tajul also expressed concern over poor maintenance of the city canals saying that if any organisation comes forward to keep the canals flowing, the ministry would hand over the charge to them relieving DWASA.

The city once had around 58 canals which are now almost dead due to encroachment or dumping of waste, according to the Dhaka District Administration.

In 2019, the government's water system development agency Centre for Environmental and Geographical Information Services (CEGIS) said 26 canals of the 58 canals could still be revived.

CEGIS recommended connecting the 26 canals with four rivers surrounding the Dhaka city - Buriganga, Balu, Turag, and Sitalakshya - to ease the city's water-logging.

The monsoon in 2017 witnessed the worst water-logging in Dhaka. And the scenario repeated in the following monsoons.

In 2018, DWASA undertook a Tk550 crore project for canal development to resolve the capital's water-logging problem. The project tenure will expire in June 2021.















Dhaka's two city corporations and Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority and Water Development Board (DWASA) are at loggerheads over water-logging problem and proper maintenance of the city canals.The city corporations want to take complete responsibility of the city's drainage system and proper maintenance of the city canals recovering them from grabbers.Talking to the Daily Observer on the matter, Secretary of the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry Helaluddin Ahmed said the government would take final decision on who to take the responsibility of water management."DWASA has been on charge of maintaining the city's water supply, drainage, sewerage and canals since 1961. And the city corporation of Dhaka was formed in 1980.Till now DWASA has had its authority over any water management, Helal said, adding that there was no legal barrier to taking responsibility by the corporation on the issues."It's up to the decision of government. If the government wants then the city corporations can take the responsibility of water management in the capital," he also said."According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act-2009, the city corporation has the responsibility for providing all types of civic amenities to city dwellers including resolving water-logging and water supply problems, drainage and sewerage management/' he added.However, he said they would resolve the issue at a meeting after Eid ul Azha.DSCC Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh want the total authority as the corporation provides civic amenities to the city dwellers.Recently, a high-level meeting was held at the LGRD Ministry with two city mayors, senior officials of DWASA and Bangladesh Water Development Board with LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam in the chair.The meeting was held to discuss the activities of the utility providers and to assess plans to resolve the water-logging issue in the city.During the meeting, Taposh challenged the sincerity of DWASA to resolve the water-logging problems and blamed poor drainage system in the city.The minister visits at least six pumps in DSCC and expressed disappointment saying that he did not find adequate solutions to water-logging.Torrential rain that continued for a couple days submerged Dhaka, disrupting communications amid the coronavirus pandemic.Due to the poor drainage system, many parts of the capital including Mirpur-10 intersection, Sewrapara, Kazipara, Taltala, Agargaon Crossing, Bijoy Sarani Crossing, Kalabagan, Mohammadpur, Shantinagar, Mowchak Crossing and Kakrail remained submerged.Taposh blamed Dhaka Wasa and Water Development Board for poor drainage systems.Tajul also expressed concern over poor maintenance of the city canals saying that if any organisation comes forward to keep the canals flowing, the ministry would hand over the charge to them relieving DWASA.The city once had around 58 canals which are now almost dead due to encroachment or dumping of waste, according to the Dhaka District Administration.In 2019, the government's water system development agency Centre for Environmental and Geographical Information Services (CEGIS) said 26 canals of the 58 canals could still be revived.CEGIS recommended connecting the 26 canals with four rivers surrounding the Dhaka city - Buriganga, Balu, Turag, and Sitalakshya - to ease the city's water-logging.The monsoon in 2017 witnessed the worst water-logging in Dhaka. And the scenario repeated in the following monsoons.In 2018, DWASA undertook a Tk550 crore project for canal development to resolve the capital's water-logging problem. The project tenure will expire in June 2021.