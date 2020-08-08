

Bangamata’s 90th birth anniv today

Born on August 8 in 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj, she was brutally killed by the assassins of Father of the Nation on August 15 in 1975.

Women and Children Affairs Ministry has taken up elaborate programmes

to observe the birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. The theme of the day this year is 'Bangamata is courageous symbol of sacrifice and beauty."

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira will chair the birth anniversary celebration programme at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to join the programme on the virtual platform from Ganabhaban as the chief guest.

Awami League Presidium member Matia Chowdhury will present the keynote paper at the programme.

Bangladesh Awami League and different social and cultural organisations have taken up various programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

The AL programmes include recitation from the holy Quran and doa mahfil after offering special prayers and placing wreaths at the grave of Bangamata at Banani Graveyard at 10:00am.

Bangladesh Krishak League will organize a discussion and doa mahfil at Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 12:00pm today. Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud will attend the programme as the chief guest.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has urged all leaders and workers of the ruling party and its associate bodies to celebrate Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib's birth anniversary in a befitting manner. On the Bangamata's birth anniversary, Women and Children Affairs Ministry will distribute sewing machines and money in cash through the mobile banking to the distressed women who have been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the programme, a total of 3,200 sewing machines and Tk 26lakh - Tk 2,000 each - will be given among 1300 distressed women as per the enrolment of the beneficiaries provided by the deputy commissioners of 64 districts.

At the same time, 100 laptops will be given among the poor meritorious students in Goplaganj district.

The financial grant will be transferred formally to the mobile numbers of the beneficiaries by the Prime Minister through the electronic system.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, the deputy Commissioner of Gopalganj will hand over the sewing machines and laptops among the beneficiaries.

To mark the birth anniversary, the subordinate organizations and agencies under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will hold discussions in coordination with all the district administration.

In addition to this, live documentaries will be screened and souvenir will be published based on the glorious working life of Bangamata. Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media will broadcast special programme on the occasion of Bangamata's birth anniversary.















