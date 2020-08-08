Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:47 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Miscellaneous

China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NEW DELHI, Aug 7: The Indian Army will continue to sit it out along the 1,597 km Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh till China restores status quo ante, after China's People's Liberation Army made an unsuccessful attempt to negotiate a new normal at the border.
India has told China on more than one occasion that restoration of the pre-April 20 position at the friction points in east Ladakh is a prerequisite for normalisation of bilateral ties. But China hasn't given up.
"The PLA has made it out to be a staring match and wants India to blink. We are also prepared to wait it out and take other steps to make Beijing realise the adverse impact the boundary dispute has on the bilateral relationship," a top government official familiar with discussions within the government on the standoff said.
India has already banned over 100 Chinese mobile applications and its clones, changed the rules to bar Chinese firms from getting government contracts and is next taking a hard look at tie-ups with Chinese universities to ascertain if they comply with existing norms.
The message, even if not explicitly spelt out, has been that the longer the PLA led by commander-in-chief Xi Jinping takes to disengage at the border and restore status quo, the more damage it will cause to the India-China relations.
China, however, hasn't given up and appears to have rested its hopes on the Indian government coming under pressure from its domestic constituents to end the standoff.
Like the political row that erupted on Thursday after a defence ministry note that spelt out India's position on the continuing standoff made its way to the government website. It transpires that an official, tasked to compile the ministry's activities to be placed on the website, adopted a shortcut and put out the Defence Secretary's monthly report to the Cabinet Secretary without removing operational details of the standoff.
China has been betting on India taking the easier way out, even putting out statements that told the world that the standoff was over and the disengagement completed at Ladakh. The Indian government didn't take the bait, prompting Beijing to shift its stand and speak about the positive progress being made.
On the ground, the Indian army has told the government, China's PLA is dragging its feet both at patrolling point 17 and 17A (General Area Gogra) and on the finger features on the banks of the Pangong Tso.
At the meeting of the military commanders from the two sides, the PLA has been attempting to persuade the Indian Army to yield to a new normal. "The PLA wants a military reward from the Indian army despite being the aggressor that triggered the border tension and plunged ties between the two countries to their lowest point in decades," an army commander said.




The PLA, the senior army officer said, wants India to move back from its traditional points where it has had an advantage before it vacates locations where it had moved in April-May.
For instance, the PLA wants to hold its new positions on the first ridge-line next to the Kugrang River near Gogra so that the Indian domination on the ridgeline gets reduced comparatively.    —HT
At Pangong Tso, the PLA is still sitting on the upper heights of finger 4 relief in lesser numbers and wants Indian troops to withdraw behind its established old base at Dhan Singh Thapa post around Finger 3. The PLA also wants Indian Army to yield to new normal on general area Gogra and has linked its withdrawal from finger feature 4 to 8 in depth at the Pangong Tso.
The Chinese proposal, the army officer said, reflected that it had not been able to accurately assess New Delhi's determination not to cede ground. Militarily, China's effort is clearly an attempt to position the PLA on dominating heights to add more depth to their bases in the Aksai Chin area.



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Regular, virtual functions of court begin Sunday
HRW demands release of BD migrant worker Rayhan Kabir
Freedom Fighter Abu Sayeed passes away
Shajahan Khanâ€™s daughter, C-19 test report was â€˜wrongâ€™
Five Ansar al-Islam men arrested
Yemenâ€™s children starve amid rising fears of famine
Heavy rainfall in the last few days caused water logging


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft