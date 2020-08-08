Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:47 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home Back Page

Men behind Sinha murder can’t escape justice: Home Minister

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said action will be taken against those involved in the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan after receiving the investigation report.
The Minister said this in a press briefing at his own residence at Dhanmondi in the capital on Friday.
The minister said: "Once the investigation report is there, we can tell whether the Cox's Bazar superintendent of police (SP) was involved or not. We can also confirm the names of people responsible for the murder.  "Nothing can be said before that."
He said, 'Sinha murder is very unfortunate. Member of probe body formed in this connection are working to unearth facts. I hope they will submit report by scheduled time. The case will be unraveled after the report of the investigation committee. Nobody involved in the incident will spared. Those will be found guilty according to report will get punishment as per law.'
'The process of bringing those involved primarily under the law has begun. As part of the process, seven of nine police personnel of the check post surrendered. Actual facts will be uncovered through interrogating them,' he added.
"Our Prime Minister is not making any concessions. She is working to establish the rule of law. Action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report for the Cox's Bazar incident," he added.
About the two detained students of Stamford University Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman said if the probe committee says they are innocent, they will be released soon.
"We will do nothing before the investigation ends. We expect the probe committee to give us a proper investigation report and we will act accordingly. As I said earlier, everything will unravel once the investigation report is ready," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asymptomatic coronavirus carriers have high viral loads: Study
Men behind Sinha murder can’t escape justice: Home Minister
Spectra comes forward to provide oxygen supply for C-19 patients
People returning to city with no safety measures
BNP slams move to ‘stop’ drive at hospitals
Women losing jobs: Report
Cox’s Bazar tourism to resume partially from Aug 17
Billion Covid vaccine doses could be available by end of 2021: Fauci


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft