Men behind Sinha murder can’t escape justice: Home Minister





The Minister said this in a press briefing at his own residence at Dhanmondi in the capital on Friday.

The minister said: "Once the investigation report is there, we can tell whether the Cox's Bazar superintendent of police (SP) was involved or not. We can also confirm the names of people responsible for the murder. "Nothing can be said before that."

He said, 'Sinha murder is very unfortunate. Member of probe body formed in this connection are working to unearth facts. I hope they will submit report by scheduled time. The case will be unraveled after the report of the investigation committee. Nobody involved in the incident will spared. Those will be found guilty according to report will get punishment as per law.'

'The process of bringing those involved primarily under the law has begun. As part of the process, seven of nine police personnel of the check post surrendered. Actual facts will be uncovered through interrogating them,' he added.

"Our Prime Minister is not making any concessions. She is working to establish the rule of law. Action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report for the Cox's Bazar incident," he added.

About the two detained students of Stamford University Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman said if the probe committee says they are innocent, they will be released soon.

"We will do nothing before the investigation ends. We expect the probe committee to give us a proper investigation report and we will act accordingly. As I said earlier, everything will unravel once the investigation report is ready," he added.















