

Spectra comes forward to provide oxygen supply for C-19 patients In the ongoing Corona pandemic medical grade Oxygen cylinder supply has become an urgent need to treat patients at hospitals. It was a challenge to meet the growing demand for Oxygen cylinders by maintaining safety both for the patients and surrounding people to avoid accidents. Spectra Group took the challenge and they are installing central high quality Oxygen gas lines in hospitals along with providing cylinders. Daily Observer Staff Correspondent Shamsul Huda talked with the company's Managing Director Engr Khalid Hussain Khan on Septa's initiative:

Daily Observer (DO): Your core business is construction. What encouraged you in health care service sector?

Khalid Hussain Khan (MD): Frankly speaking, our company thought it as a social responsibility. This is more than a business to do something in the health sector which will provide us broad scope to serve people in general.

DO: When did you start health sector services?

MD: Our Company felt that the health sector needs to be strengthened. As such, back in 1991 our company Spectra International Limited started Central Medical Gas Pipeline System for hospitals. We are happy that our company is currently the largest Private Sector Turn-Key Technical Solution Provider of the MGPL System in the country. We have a unique record of providing turnkey installation of MGPL systems in more than 150 Public Hospitals, Health Complexes, CMH, and Private Hospitals.

DO: Your company is manufacturing and supplying medical Oxygen and industrial gases. Is there any special reason to enter this specialized field?

MD: Our Company was deeply involved in Hospital MGPL System for the last 28 years. While providing our services to the Hospitals, we found there is a growing demand for reliable, quality, and uninterrupted supply of life-saving Medical Oxygen Gas. The whole sector was dependent on a lone multinational company for Medical Gas who could only meet partial demand in the country. Thus in 2007, we established our sister concern "Spectra Oxygen Limited" for manufacturing and assured supply of medical oxygen to support the people in distress. Now, both companies are complementary to each other for ensuring a one-stop solution.

DO: What is your experience in the manufacturing and supply of medical & industrial Oxygen?

MD: Considering our quality and competitive rates, our company was selected by CMSD, GOB for the supply of Oxygen and Nitrous Gas for the last 7 years to all public Hospitals and Health Complexes in the country. We are successfully maintaining uninterrupted distribution through the country-wide network of 14 depots. In addition, looking into the demand for industrial gas, we have recently started supply to some key industries in the country.

DO: Do you have any other scope to support the hospitals through important repair and maintenance services?

MD: For proper and smooth functioning of Hospitals, repair and maintenance of Hospital Equipment and MGPL System are of prime importance. We have a very specialized technical support team who are providing regular repair and maintenance support to Hospitals. We have a yearly maintenance contract to provide vital technical support services 24/7 with several Hospitals and CMH.

DO: The country is passing through the most crucial phase due to Corona Virus. Being a medical oxygen manufacturer and MGPL system & support provider, how your companies are facing the challenges to support the healthcare system?

MD: Since the country was affected by Corona pandemic, our companies were given important responsibilities to fully equip the ICUs and maintain uninterrupted Medical Oxygen Gas supply to first four dedicated Hospitals namely, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Sheikh Russel Gastro-lever Hospital & Mugda Medical College and Hospital for treatment of COVID-19 Patients. After that, we were assigned to install ICU and other installations in a large number of Public and Private Hospitals all over the country, which our technically specialized team accomplished risking their lives in the front line.

DO: It was learnt in addition to MGPL system, your company is also installing Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tank or VIE for bulk supply. How many you have installed so far?

MD: The government decided to install VIEs in several numbers of hospitals and treatment facilities where large numbers of patients are being treated for the corona virus. Our company took up this challenge for bulk supply by installing VIEs in ICCB, Bashundhara, a 2000 bed hospital having a 71 bed ICU facility, implemented in just 12 days. Also recently our company has been selected by the Health Ministry for the installation of VIE in 14 Public Hospitals all over the country.

DO: As to your responsibility toward society, did your company have undertaken any CSR program to help Corona patients in Hospitals?









MD: From the very beginning of the Corona crisis, our company was given responsibilities to install ICUs in Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Shiekh Russel Gastro Liver Hospital and Mugda Medical College and Hospital, four dedicated hospitals for treating Corona Virus patients. We informed the government about our intention to supply medical oxygen to these hospitals free of cost for three months (April to June 2020), as part of our CSP program. Earlier during the Rana Plaza tragedy, we ensured an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to save lives of people trapped in rubbles free of cost for 17 days which was acknowledged by honourable Prime Minister in the Parliament.

DO: For maintaining country-wide uninterrupted supply all over the country during this lockdown period, is your company facing any difficulties to meet high demand of Medical Oxygen Supply to Hospitals?

MD: To maintain uninterrupted medical oxygen supply, we have chalked out a pragmatic plan for maintaining sufficient stock and keep more quantity in the pipeline for supplying to Hospitals and Health Complexes to enable proper treatment. In our pursuit to maintain steady services, sometimes we have to overcome transportation barricades on roads and seek the help of law enforcement agencies to face this stumbling block. We can assure the government and hospitals that there is no shortage of Medical Oxygen Gas and we can meet increased demands of designated hospitals, provided we get supply from concerned government agencies.

