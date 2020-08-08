People returning to city with no safety measures



Holidaymakers returning to the capital to rejoin their workplaces by trains, buses and launches without following the health guidelines amid the ongoing C-19 pandemic. The photo was taken from Sadarghat terminal on Friday. photo : Observer

Most of the private firms are going to start their offices from today (Saturday) and so Friday saw the rush of people returning from village homes.

But, health guidelines were totally ignored in buses and other transports amid coronavirus pandemic across the country.

According to information received from different parts of the country on Friday most of the buses did not maintain social distancing.

They did not keep 50 percent of the seats vacant in compliance with the health directives of the government. But, people had to pay double fare.

Besides, people and transport workers were indifferent to using face masks and other protective measures amid the Covid-19 onslaught.

Transport authorities were reluctant to keep sanitization products in their transports.

Babu Ahmed, a passenger of Shahjalal Express, running between Dhaka and Netrakona, told the Daily Observer, "All the buses of this transport service are boarding passengers like before. No space is kept between two passengers."

"Seeing the extra pressure of passengers the transport workers are taking double fares and forcing people to travel without maintaining social distancing. They are not following any rules and regulations," he added.

Meanwhile, People had to wait for a long time in queues to get bus tickets that had already been sold on the black market by transport workers.

When asked the transport workers avoided commenting on the matter.

However, Matiur Rahman, a lineman, said, "There is a lot of pressure of a huge number of passengers. So, they have to wait a bit to buy tickets."

He avoided making any comment on charging extra fare.

The same scenario of ignoring health guidelines was seen at other places of transportation. Most of the people, returning to Dhaka didn't use face masks, let alone other safety measures.

Law enforcers were found totally inactive and they didn't force people to wear face masks or to maintain health issues.

Many people were seen travel by pick-up van and covered van for returning to Dhaka after Eid festival for low transportation cost. Among them, there were a remarkable number of women and children.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said in a video conference, "I am requesting transport owners and workers to drive carefully in compliance with the traffic laws to prevent road accidents on the return journey."

"I also urge the authorities concerned to increase surveillance of law enforcement agencies, especially the highway police." But every instruction fell on deaf ears.















