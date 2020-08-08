Teesta Bridge construction work between Gaibandha-Kurigram begins soon





Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) office sources here said the 1490- metre long bridge would be constructed over the river between the Horipurghat of Sundarganj upazila in Gaibandha district and Chilmari Kheyaghat points of Chilmari upazila under Kurigram district at the direct supervision of LGED.

Executive engineer of LGED Ahsan Kabir said the building cost of the bridge had been earmarked at TK 653 crore that would be provided by Saudi Fund for Development of KSA and government of Bangladesh.









At present, land acquisition activity for the bridge is going on in full swing, he said, adding that after completing it, the construction work of the bridge would begin as early as possible.

Earlier, the feasibility study to construct the bridge over the river was done by the experts' team of Water and Flood Management Institute of BUET led by Professor Sajib Kumar Bala and Professor Dr. Tariqul Islam in 2010 and 2011, he added.

After the study, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally laid the foundation stone of the bridge through unveiling a plaque at Shah Abdul Hamid Stadium of Gaibandha town on January 25, 2014 as the chief guest.

