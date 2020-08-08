Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 August, 2020, 3:46 PM
latest Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh       
Home City News

One killed over land dispute in Thakurgaon, 16 injured

Published : Saturday, 8 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

THAKURGAON, Aug 7: A man was killed and 16 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over land dispute in Thakurgaon's Ranishankoil upazila on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 38, son of Sirajul Alam of Sampadbari village.
Quoting locals, Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge of Ranishankoil Police Station, said Ismail Hossain and Musha Master had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a plot.
An altercation ensued among the supporters of both groups over the issue, triggering a clash on Thursday afternoon, leaving one dead and 16 others injured. Police later went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police arrested one Golam Rabbani, 22, over the killing.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta Bridge construction work between Gaibandha-Kurigram begins soon
One killed over land dispute in Thakurgaon, 16 injured
Govt to form ‘Delta Fund’ to make BD climate resilient
SC extends period of limitation for all cases till Aug 31
Pandemic cost young people their jobs
BD building monument for Indian martyrs of Liberation War
Covid-19 also deals a severe to Bangladesh’s media industry
Trade activities at Sonamasjid land port resume


Latest News
PM: Bangamata created scope for Bangabandhu to devote to country
FM: Dhaka's relations with Delhi, Beijing must not be compared
2 youths found slaughtered in Tangail
Virus deaths hit to 3,365 in Bangladesh
NZ, Australia accept World Cup decisions
Venezuelans breaking coronavirus rules punished under the sun
BMD: Light to moderate rain likely across country
Discussion held in Bogura on birth anniv of Bangamata
Music director Alauddin Ali on life support
Ronaldinho moves closer to release from Paraguayan ordeal
Most Read News
Five more booters test positive for COVID-19
Bangladesh among 92 low-income economies to get COVID-19 vaccines thru' Gavi
Country cross 2.5 lakh virus cases
Anti-government protest breaks out in Beirut
Drug peddler arrested with phensidyl in Kawkhali
Coach, 18 national booters test positive for COVID-19
Mountaineer Reshma killed in city road crash
Eight more deaths take flood death toll to 169
Real Estate businessman 'beaten dead' in city
Vaccine nationalism cannot beat COVID-19: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft