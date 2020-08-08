One killed over land dispute in Thakurgaon, 16 injured

THAKURGAON, Aug 7: A man was killed and 16 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over land dispute in Thakurgaon's Ranishankoil upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 38, son of Sirajul Alam of Sampadbari village.

Quoting locals, Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge of Ranishankoil Police Station, said Ismail Hossain and Musha Master had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a plot.

An altercation ensued among the supporters of both groups over the issue, triggering a clash on Thursday afternoon, leaving one dead and 16 others injured. Police later went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police arrested one Golam Rabbani, 22, over the killing. -UNB











