SC extends period of limitation for all cases till Aug 31





A bench of six judges of the Appellate division of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued an order in this regard on its website on Thursday.

The apex court of the country decided this after a civil appeal Md Fazlul Haque Sarder verses Grameen Phone, considering the difficulties faced by litigants due to the rapidly escalating coronavirus outbreak.

The SC pronounced an order under Article 104 of the Constitution of Bangladesh extending the period of limitation with effect from March 20 to till August 31.















