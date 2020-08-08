Austria allows fans back for next Bundesliga season





Bulgaria, likewise, is allowing spectators when the new season starts on Friday, as long as they fill up just half of stadiums' capacities.

The Balkan nation had banned fans last month amid a spike in new coronavirus infections, and after spectators largely broke distancing rules at the Bulgaria Cup final on July 1.

In Austria, there is a cap of 10,000 stadium attendees including security personnel and others.

And clubs will not allocate any space to fans of visiting teams, Bundesliga head Christian Ebenbauer said.

The move is aimed at limiting numbers and travelling within the country though supporters can still buy their own individual tickets.

"Football thrives on emotions, not only on the pitch but also on the stands. So it wasn't an easy decision for clubs to take, to allow as many home fans as possible and to do without visiting clubs' fans during the coronavirus restrictions," he said in a statement. -AFP















